KimYe: They Want Prenup They Want Prenup…Yeah

We hoped there was no way in the world that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian could be so silly as to not want a prenup prior to their impending nuptials but many (including us) previously reported that they were going to get married sans contract because that was the word on the street!

However, it’s now being reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have already agreed that they will keep their assets separate by drawing up a prenup before they get married.

Multiple sources connected with the couple allegedly told TMZ that both Kanye and Kim are committed to the marriage and they are not worried the relationship might fall apart. But they’re both business people and know given their vast wealth it’s just the smart thing to do to have a prenup.

They’re reporting that Kim especially understands the importance of a prenup because her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, taught her about the importance of having contracts drawn up as it pertains to all things dealing with money.

So everyone who lost their shiz when it was reported that there would not be a prenup for KimYe can all breathe a sigh of relief! Bottom line we could not for the life of us figure out how the man who made the song “Gold Digger” would get married to anyone without a prenup! We’re not saying either of them is a gold digger….but..we digress. Good Luck KimYe we’re glad to hear you are smarter than everyone was giving your credit for!

Oh the irony!

