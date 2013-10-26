White Is The New Black: Julianne Hough Goes To Costume Party In Blackface

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

According to TMZ, actress Julianne Hough decided it would be cool to go to a costume party in blackface. We don’t know if this was Julianne’s idea of being “Footloose” and fancy free or not but whomever told this girl that blackface was a good idea for any reason danced her into a corner with that advice.

The former “Dancing With The Stars” star decided it was a cute idea to go to the Casamigos Tequila party in Hollywood dressed up as Crazy Eyes from the popular new show “Orange is the New Black.”

However, we’re not sure the 25-year-old understands that some people could take offense to her choice of costume. How anyone could NOT understand this in 2013 is beyond us but nevertheless we’re certain there will be an apology issued that will tell us all that she didn’t know any better.

To everyone who might be saying to themselves that it’s no big deal, let’s get some perspective on it. what if Ted Cruz, George Zimmerman or Paula Deen showed up somewhere in blackface? How would we as a community be feeling then? Is it wrong no matter what or just for some? Take our poll and have your say!

We guess we’ll start the countdown toward her racial insensitivity apology…..now!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Former NBA Star Stephon Marbury Pays Former Mistress $900,000 In Hush Money

Ja Rule is NOT Writing A Microwave Cookbook Despite Media Reports

Jesus Take The Wheel: Were Naked Pics Of A “Preachers Of LA” Star Leaked To Internets

Idris Elba Makes Surprise Confession

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!