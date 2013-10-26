Darrell Wallace Jr. First Black Man In 50 Years To Win NASCAR On National Level

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

ESPN is reporting that Darrell Wallace Jr. has won a trucks race at Martinsville Speedway, becoming the first black driver in a half century to win on NASCAR’s national level.

The 20-year-old phenom had this to say about the potential his win could have on African American involment in the sport of racing,

“Hopefully it makes it easier. This sport isn’t easy at all for sure. It’s taken us 18 races (to win). With this (victory), hopefully it’ll just make them want to jump in it now. You’ve got to be willing to do it and stick it out through the thick and the thin. In this sport, it’s more thick than anything. But you’ve just got to keep chugging along, man. This is one of many, I hope.”

Said NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France,

“We congratulate Darrell Wallace Jr. on his first national series victory, one that will be remembered as a remarkable moment in our sport’s history,”

Check out a recap of the amazing race below!

Car owner Joe Gibbs said in a statement,

“I had a chance to talk with Darrell and his father in Victory Lane today and we are just thrilled for him and his entire family on the win in Martinsville. We obviously think a lot about Darrell. He has tremendous talent and we really believe he can have a huge impact on our sport.”

Congratulations go out to Darrell Wallace and his team on his historic win that will be remembered for future generations to come!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Former NBA Star Stephon Marbury Pays Former Mistress $900,000 In Hush Money

Ja Rule is NOT Writing A Microwave Cookbook Despite Media Reports

Jesus Take The Wheel: Were Naked Pics Of A “Preachers Of LA” Star Leaked To Internets

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!