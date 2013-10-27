Kim Kardashian Will Have Bruce Jenner Walk Her Down The Aisle

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

TMZ is reporting that Bruce Jenner will walk Kim Kardashian down the aisle and formally present her to Kanye West during their impending nuptials.

RELATED: Bruce Jenner Reportedly Not Invited To Kanye’s Big Proposal To Kim

Kim considers Bruce to be her dad and she always planned on having him give her away just like he did at her wedding with Kris Humphries.

Sources tell TMZ that as far as Kim is concerned she could really care less what Kris Jenner thinks about the matter because she would never consider excluding Bruce from such a position of honor.

It’s starting to sound more and more like Kris Jenner is the reason that Bruce was not invited to the surprise engagement but it’s still unclear whether Kanye or Kris.

It’s good to hear that Kim has shown honor to the man who has helped in raising her…even if others felt he didn’t deserve it.

