Chris Brown Arrested In D.C. For Felony Assault

Singer Chris Brown recently asked why someone like Jay Z “gets a pass for his criminal past” and why the media focuses on his misdeeds. Well, the answer to both questions is that he keeps doing things like this.

According to TMZ, Brown was arrested in Washington was arrested in Washington D.C. at around 4:30 am Sunday morning for felony assault after allegedly attacking a man outside The W Hotel in Washington, D.C. Thousands of party-goers have converged on the Nations Capitol for Howard’s Homecoming and Brown was hosting a party at The Park nightclub.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Brown got into an argument with a man outside the W Hotel at 15th and K and allegedly began punching him. Brown is currently being held and the man he was arguing with is being evaluated at a local hospital.

If Chris Brown is shown to have been the aggressor and these charges stick, he will be in violation of his probation for the Rihanna beating case, that thing he wants the press to stop talking about.

