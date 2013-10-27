Julianne Hough Apologizes For Black Face Costume

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

As we predicted yesterday, actress/”Dancing With The Stars” alum Julianne Hough has issued an apology for her ill thought out concept of a costume.

In her attempt to portray African-American inmate Crazy Eyes (played by Uzo Adubaon) in “Orange Is The New Black” the “Footloose” actress showed up in black face…not a good idea at all especially considering the prison connotation.

While some African Americans may have been just fine with it, the vast majority who had a problem with it felt that way because they know the history behind blackface and why it’s got a shameful chapter in America’s history books.

Hough took to Twitter to express her remorse for including blackface into her costume by saying,

“I am a huge fan of the show Orange is the New black, actress Uzo Aduba and the character she has created. It certainly was never my intention to be disrespectful or demeaning to anyone in any way. I realize my costume hurt and offended people and I truly apologize.”

We called it yesterday and here it is. It’s really simple though….if you’re thinking of dressing up as a person of color…and you are not a person of color…you should probably stay out of the makeup aisle at Target. We’re just saying.

Since expecting celebs to learn the history and to examine WHY it is that the African American community is offended by these actions seems to be asking too much…the next best solution to this issue is to simply say, “When in doubt..don’t do it” and move on.

