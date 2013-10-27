[UPDATE] Chris Brown In Jail Till Monday After Felony Assault Arrest

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

As we previously reported, Chris Brown was arrested this morning for felonious assault after allegedly attacking a man outside the W Hotel in Washington, DC.

RELATED: Chris Brown Arrested In D.C. For Felony Assault

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that at around 4:30 AM Chris Brown got into an argument with a man outside the W Hotel on K Street and allegedly punched him once in the face. The alleged victim never threw a punch.

Now the victim is reportedly speaking out about the details of the incident. He told TMZ that he and a friend were hanging out at the W Hotel in DC when they saw two women about to take a picture with Brown. The victim claims that he and his buddy photo bombed the two women and Chris went nuts. He alleges that CB started punching him in the face and broke his nose. The would be victim says he went to the hospital and may need surgery as early as tomorrow. Law enforcement sources and the victim both allegedly told TMZ that before striking the man, Chris said,

“I’m not into this gay s**t, I’m into boxing.“

And then Chris is said to have punched the man at which point the the fight was taken to the ground.

Sources connected with Chris tell TMZ a very different story however. They are alleging that the victim is full of BS. Telling TMZ that “The victim was NOT trying to take a pic with Chris at all. They claim he was trying to get on Chris’ tour bus and Brown was simply trying to stop a trespass. The sources say before the incident the 2 girls tried to get on the bus but they were stopped and that’s when the victim and his friend made their move.”

What we don’t understand though is WHY was Breezy fighting if his security was close enough to be involved in this mess? Sources close to The Urban Daily report to us that according to the official police report, Brown’s body guard jumped into the situation and pulled Chris out of it. However he managed to take out a few moments to swing on the victim as well. He’s accused of hitting the victim in the face.

Chris and his bodyguard will both have to stay in jail today because DC law says that bail is not an option, so they’ll appear before a magistrate Monday.

It’s important for police to get all of the facts pertaining to this story correct because if this is found to be a violation of Breezy’s probation he could face up to four years in prison as he is still on probation for the incident with Rihanna. The judge in California has not been happy with the reported incidents that have taken place since he got in trouble initially…if this felony charge sticks Chris will have potentially just handed his freedom to prosecutors on a silver platter.

The Urban Daily will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Jay Z Responds To Calls To Discontinue His Partnership With Barney’s

Jesus Take The Wheel: Were Naked Pics Of A “Preachers Of LA” Star Leaked To Internets

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!