Nipsey Hussle Discusses Controversy Surrounding His Crenshaw Mixtape [VIDEO]

Nipsey Hussle, has been making noise in the hip hop community by selling his #Crenshaw mixtape for $100 a pop and recently stopped by Sway in the Morning to talk all about it. Following the Sway in the Morning tradition, the LA entrepreneur was asked to kick a freestyle and he obliged…take a look at what he had to say and his freestyle in the video below!

Nip’s goal was to sell 1,000 copies of his project, and ended up exceeding his target. Jay Z even reached out and purchased 100 copies, along with Jeff Clanagan.

Although his support was overwhelming, Nipsey tells Sway that he received a lot of backlash, specifically from a radio station in Los Angeles.

We think his concept was certainly creative and if it worked…then who are we to judge? Go get ’em Nipsey!

