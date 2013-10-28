Dr. Conrad Murray Is A Free Man Once More

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

TMZ is reporting that Dr. Conrad Murray is walking the streets again after serving a 2-year jail sentence for killing Michael Jackson.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Murray was released in the wee-hours of the morning.

Murray was convicted of manslaughter and was sentenced to 4 years in prison however due to “prison overcrowding” was only required to do half of his sentence.

Dr. Murray plans to try and get his medical license back in Nevada and block revocation in California.

He’s also reportedly looking to hire a publicist to help change his image.

Anyone who has ever seen a crowd of rabid Michael Jackson fans will tell you that Murray might have been safer in the big house. No publicist in the world is going to be able to change the way the fans see Dr. Murray but we wish luck to anyone who tries.

