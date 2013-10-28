Future & Ciara Announce They’re Engaged

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

It looks like singer Ciara is ready to take it to the next level with her love rapper/singer Future. The two recently announced their engagement. The couple shared the happy news via Twitter this past weekend.

As the story goes, Ciara was celebrating her 28th birthday in New York City. During the celebration, Future got down on one knee and asked for the “I’m Out” singer’s hand in marriage. According to various reports, Future went the Kanye route and bought Ciara a 15 carat diamond ring. Ciara tweeted her excitement and surprise, “Today Has 2 Be Like One Of The Sweetest Days Of My Life! #TheBestBirthdayEver.” she later tweeted, “If I’m Dreaming I Don’t Want To Wake Up..Aaaaaahhh!!!”

The Atlanta couple has been dating for a year, but they pretty much knew each other were the one when they got together. Future gushed over his lady love when he was interviewed by Angie Martinez. He told the New York radio DJ, “This is it. This the one. … I said it seven years ago so for it to come around and it happen, it was just meant to be.”

Ciara echoed Future’s sentiment at a Philadelphia radio station, “I’m happy. I’m with somebody that makes me feel very comfortable.”

Congratulations to the happy couple.

