Guerilla Black Sentenced To Nine Years In Prison

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Los Angeles rapper Guerilla Black will be spending some time behind bars after pleading guilty to credit card fraud. The “Compton” rhymer was sentenced to nine years in prison for his crime.

Guerrilla Black, real name Charles Williamson, was convicted of buying more than 27,000 credit card numbers from computer hackers David Schrooten and Christopher Schroebel. for their part in the fraud ring, Schrooten received 12 years in prison earlier this year while Schroebel was hit with seven years behind bars in 2012.

Black getting a nine-year sentence is actually light compared to all of the years he was looking at. Before pleading guilty, Guerilla Black was facing five years for conspiracy and computer fraud, another fifteen years for device fraud, 30 years for bank fraud, and a minimum of two years for identity theft.

Guerilla Black was sentenced to 110 months in prison, which is a little more than nine years. Plus, he’ ll be under supervision for five years after his release.

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Future & Ciara Announce They’re Engaged

Chris Brown Arrested In D.C. For Felony Assault

[UPDATE] Hip Hop Mogul Jimmy Henchman Sentenced To Life In Prison