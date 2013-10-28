Busta Rhymes Soaks Female Fan For Pulling On His Pants Leg [VIDEO]

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Rapper Busta Rhymes is known for his generally jovial demeanor. However, as with everybody, some days, Busta Rhymes is just not in the mood to deal with anybody’s nonsense. during a recent performance, Bussa Bus showed a female fan exactly how not in the mood for her foolishness he was when he made it rain on the girl. When I say “made it rain,” I mean he poured a whole bottle of Patron on her and then followed it up with a bottle of champagne. Why did the animated rapper start pouring liquor on the woman? She kept pulling his pants leg while he was performing.

Watch the madness unfold below.

On a scale from one to spitting in the face, how disrespectful were Busta’s actions?

