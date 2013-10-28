DJ Khaled, “I Feel Like Pac, I Feel Like Biggie” [NEW VIDEO]

Follow @JLBarrow Follow @TheUrbanDaily

DJ Khaled releases the video to “I Feel Like Pac, I Feel Like Biggie,” from his latest album, “Suffering From Success” in stores now. The clip is a montage of old footage featuring the slain rappers along with in studio footage of Swizz Beatz, Meek Mill, Rick Ross and T.I.

RELATED: Jadakiss Responds To DJ Khaled’s “Feel Like Pac/Big”

The song inspired a strong reaction from former Bad Boy Pastor Mason Betha, who said on Twitter that it was disrespectful to the legacy of The Notorious B.I.G. While he didn’t take any issue with the record, Jadakiss told TheUrbanDaily.com in an exclusive that he didn’t feel it “added anything” to either of their legacies. Watch it below.

Spotted @RapRadar

RELATED:

What Jadakiss Thinks Of DJ Khaled’s “Feel Like Pac/Feel Like Big” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Ma$e Voices Opinion Over Biggie’s Legacy, Says It Is Being ‘Disrespected’ & ‘Watered Down’

DJ Khaled Feels Like “Biggie & Pac,” Ma$e Begs To Differ [AUDIO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: