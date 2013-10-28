LeBron James Runs The City In Nike, “Training Day” Spot [VIDEO]

After weeks of pre-season contests the 2013 NBA season officially gets under way on Tuesday night. The reigning MVP LeBron James got his public relations campaign off the ground (not that he really needs to with two rings, right?) in this new Nike spot called “Training Day.”

King James shows that all men count with him but no too much in this clip where he rides, runs and swims with the citizens of Miami, Florida on his way to practice. After shooting in the gym the triathlon concludes with a pick-up game of basketball and a jog home with half of the city running behind him. It’s like the Verizon Wireless “My Network” commercials meets the Gatorade “Like Mike” spots featuring Michael Jordan.

