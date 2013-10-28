Chris Brown’s Past “Terrorist Threat” To Kill Rihanna? New Charges Could Spell Trouble

Chris Brown was arrested over the weekend in D.C. for a felony assault charge. Although it sounds like the same story on a different day, the sobering reality is that one more run in can cost Brown 25 years to life. He’s only 24 years old.

This morning on “NewsOne Now“ with Roland Martin, “America’s Court” judge Kevin Ross outlined the legal implications facing the troubled entertainer.

Not only is Brown facing four years for violating his probation, the judge clued in on a key recurring thread: Brown allegedly threatens to kill in every altercation:

“There was also a charge of 422 of the California penal code. Now 422 talks about making terrorist threats. So not only had he battered Rihanna, but he also made terrorist threats against her threatening to kill her.”

Brown allegedly assaulted a victim and his friend after the two photobombed a photo of the singer with two female fans.

