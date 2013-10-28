OSU Marching Band Gives Awesome Tribute To Hollywood Blockbusters [VIDEO]

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

The Ohio State University Marching Band is out to prove they are the dopest marching band around. After a mesmerizing halftime show paying tribute to Michael Jackson, the band is back blowing people’s minds with their ode to Hollywood blockbuster films. the band shows love to the superheroes as well as the dinosaurs of “Jurassic Park.” Speaking of dinosaurs, one of the coolest moments comes when the band creates a T-Rex eating a human live on the field using only their formations.

Check it out below.

