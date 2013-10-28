50 Cent Escapes Jail Time In Domestic Violence Case

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Rap mogul 50 Cent won’t be spending any time in prison after his violent outburst at his baby momma’s house back in June. He’s staying out of jail after he struck a plea deal with the prosecutors of the case.

As the story goes, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson got into an argument with a woman named Daphne Joy, who is the mother of his second child. Allegedly, the argument escalated and 50 wound up kicking the woman and smashing a lot of the woman’s property, which totaled about $7,100. The “I Get Money” rapper was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence and four counts of misdemeanor vandalism. At first, 50 entered in a plea of not guilty. Still, the judge ordered him to stay far away from Daphne Joy and he was required to turn in all of his firearms.

The rapper/actor’s lawyers are now saying 50 and the prosecution came to an agreement that would keep him out of jail. The prosecution dropped the domestic violence charge in exchange for 50 pleading no contest to one count of vandalism. The rapper was hit with three years probation and thirty days of community service. 50 will also attend counseling sessions and must pay Daphne $7,100 in restitution.

