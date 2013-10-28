Did An Impersonator Perform Instead Of R. Kelly At Recent R. Kelly Show?

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

In a huge “wait…WHAT?” moment, according to AllHipHop.com, a concert promoter and an entire room full of people In Monroe, Louisiana were tricked when an R. Kelly impersonator showed up to an R. Kelly billed event and performed as R. Kelly!

So people purchased tickets for a show and instead of the real Robert Kelly showing up and sanging his face off… an impostor showed up and performed instead. But what’s worse is…the imposter didn’t even sing…he lip synced! And nobody managed to ask what in the name of Brittany Jean Spears was going on? Wow!

What is this some kind of remake of Scooby Doo? How in the world does that happen and nobody have a clue? So are the people who went to the show supposed to wait for someone to pull off the mask of the impersonator to find out it was really “Old Man Johnson” from the amusement park that was singing instead of R.Kelly? We have questions!

Or could it be that R. Kelly was late like he has been in the past and that was actually him giving a sub-par performance to the people of Monroe, LA the other night?

We aren’t sure where this mystery will end up but it’s definitely entertaining trying to figure it out! We’re sure that someone at some point is going to have to step up and explain this thing so stay tuned!

