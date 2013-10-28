Jhene Aiko & Childish Gambino Reenact Protest For ‘Bed Peace’ [VIDEO]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Jhene Aiko and Childish Gambino team up to reenact the popular 1970’s bed-in protest for peace in the visual for their mellow hit “Bed Peace.” The sultry singer and comedian turned rapper paid homage to late Beatles member John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono. The video features a beautiful scenery and incredible chemistry from the emerging artists.

“Bed Peace” will be features on Jhene Aiko’s upcoming EP “Sail Out” which hits shelves on November 12.

