They Said It! The 24 Most Explosive & Bizarre Celebrity Interviews

Being a pop culture junkie like I am, I’ve sat and watched countless interviews with my favorite and not-so-favorite celebrities. While most of them are your usual run-of-the-mill, this-is-what-I’m-promoting type conversations, some interviews remain in your head for the craziness that happens. Case and point, if I said, “Crack is whack!” You’d immediately think back to that weird ass interview Whitney Houston did with Diane Sawyer in 2002. that was crazy, but there are ones that are worse. The people at Radar Online took the liberty to highlight some of ten. Check out an excerpt below:

Rihanna/Oprah Winfrey In a 2012 interview with Oprah for Oprah’s Next Chapter on OWN, Rihanna opened her heart about her notorious beating by then-boyfriend, Chris Brown. In tears, Rihanna admitted, “Everybody’s going to say he’s a monster. I was angry, hurt, and betrayed.” But the chat foreshadowed the couple’s later reconciliation, as Rihanna also sounded forgiving, saying, “I lost my best friend. He made that mistake because he needs help.” The pair’s on-again, off-again relationship still has fans scratching their heads.

To read the rest of the list, head over to RadarOnline.com.

