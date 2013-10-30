RHYME & REASON: Devin The Dude Gets Some “Fresh Air”

In the next installment of TheUrbanDaily.com’s “Rhyme & Reason” we catch up with Houston Hip-Hop icon Devin The Dude, who blesses us with a verse from “Fresh Air,” off of his new album, “One For The Road.”
“For the record I’ve never kicked a bum in the chest,” says the Odd Squad alum. He also takes us back to his classic verse on Dr. Dre’s “F*ck You” from “2001.”
