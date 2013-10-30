RHYME & REASON: Devin The Dude Gets Some “Fresh Air”

In the next installment of TheUrbanDaily.com’s “Rhyme & Reason” we catch up with Houston Hip-Hop icon Devin The Dude, who blesses us with a verse from “Fresh Air,” off of his new album, “One For The Road.”

“For the record I’ve never kicked a bum in the chest,” says the Odd Squad alum. He also takes us back to his classic verse on Dr. Dre’s “F*ck You” from “2001.”

Must Watch: Black Rob, “Turns It Up” About New Label & The Bad Boy Curse [EXCLUSIVE]

Spinderella Says There’s No Problem With Female Rappers Expressing Sexuality

Tristan ‘Mack’ Wilds Goes From Small Screen To Main Stage [EXCLUSIVE]

Raheem Devaughn Brings ‘Pink Crushed Velvet’ To The Main Stage