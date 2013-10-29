[UPDATE] Chris Brown Released Charges Reduced To Misdemeanor [VIDEO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Chris Brown made his exit from a DC Courtroom a little while ago to a scene that was not much short of pandemonium and TMZ managed to get footage of the whole chaotic thing. Take a look at the scene below!

Now the stories between both parties are all over the place and it’s one of the problems with the case that led prosecutors to reduce the charges against both Breezy and his bodyguard from felony assaults to misdemeanor assaults. However, Brown is not out of the woods yet with his probation situation by any means.

What it does mean though is that the severity of the charges have diminished a bit and the new charges he faces in the case aren’t as dire as the others. Team Breezy must be breathing a little sight of relief on that part.

So according to TMZ this is the deal;

The witness statements in the case are conflicting. Chris DENIES punching the victim. According to Chris’ statement, he claims he was on his tour bus when the victim tried getting on and his bodyguard “handled it.”

However the victim says he was trying to get a pic with Chris and Brown allegedly said, “I ain’t down wit that gay s**t.” The victim told cops he responded by saying, “Why you hoing?” To which Chris said, “I feel like boxing.” The victim claims at that point Chris threw a punch and he and the victim squared off. The victim claimed that the bodyguard also took part and hit the him in the face.

According to the victim, after the bodyguard punched him, Chris got BEHIND the bodyguard and screamed,

“Yeah, walk away.”

And there you have it….or uh not…we’re not sure! But what we do know is this story like all of the others is not over yet! We’ll continue to keep you posted as new information becomes available.

