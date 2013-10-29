Love Hurts: Justin Timberlake Is Out For The Count In ‘TKO’ [VIDEO]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

With the success of two No. 1 albums this year, two world tours and an upcoming movie, you would probably think Justin Timberlake is starting to feel overwhelmed and stressed. You’re wrong. The triple threat provides the visual for his lovesick single “TKO” which features actress Riley Keough and a lusty kitchen scene. Directed by Ryan Reichenfeld, JT realizes this is a love story gone wrong when the woman he once loved becomes someone else. After several sexual advances and a steamy kitchen scene, the relationship ultimately fails as JT’s love interest knocks him out and gets rid of his body.

“TKO” is the latest single off of “The 20/20 Experience (2 of 2).”

Check out the tragic love story below.

