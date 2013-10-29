Eminem Recruits Rihanna To Help Battle ‘The Monster’ [NEW MUSIC]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Back at it for the fourth time, Eminem teams up with Rihanna to battle their inner monsters. The dynamic duo join forced on “The Monster,” the latest cut off of Em’s forthcoming album “The Marshall Mathers LP 2.” Rihanna delivers a powerful hook as Eminem shares his personal struggle with past demons.

“The Marshall Mathers LP 2” hits shelves November 5. EM’s eighth studio album features appearances from notable artists including Kendrick Lamar, Skylar Gray and Sia.

Check out the latest track below.

