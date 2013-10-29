Young Jeezy Sued By Legendary Motorcycle Club Hells Angels

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Atlanta rapper Young Jeezy has a problem on his hands and it isn’t coming from his beloved trap. The CTE leader is being sued by the legendary biker crew Hells Angels for ripping off their logo for his clothing line 8732.

The motorcycle club filed a lawsuit recently claiming Jeezy is basically reprinting their iconic skulls logo and throwing it on his apparel and making money hand over fist by selling the logo on jackets and hats. While not an exact ripoff of the Hells Angels logo, the legal team for Hells Angels says the logos are similar enough to cause confusion.

Hells Angels say Young Jeezy’s clothing company has made a lot of money selling what they deem bootleg merchandise and they want their money. The motorcycle club is suing for an unspecified amount of damages. They also want the judge to mandate that Jeezy stop selling anything with the logo on it immediately. Jeezy nor anyone from the 8732 clothing company has made a comment at this time.

Jeezy better stop playing with Hells Angels. Those guys are in the habit of kicking ass and not caring about taking names.

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM: