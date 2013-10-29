Joey Bada$$ & Ab-Soul Arrested In St. Louis

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Rappers Joey Bada$$ and Ab-Soul had a wild night in St. Louis. The pair of rappers who are both on The Smoker’s Club tour were arrested in St. Louis last night and nobody really knows why.

As we mentioned before, there are very few details about their arrests. However, there is a video posted to Instagram of the rappers in handcuffs. Members of Joey Bada$$’ Pro Era stable were handcuffed and read their rights. In the short video, you can hear Joey Bada$ laughing and asking the police, “Have you figured out why I’m in these handcuffs? Have you figured it out? Yo, they don’t know why I’m in these handcuffs.”

According to the police, the arrests were related to marijuana, but the story is still developing. So check back as we will continue to update the story as details are made available.

Check out the Instagram video.

