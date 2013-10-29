Who Is ‘Love and Hip Hop: New York’s’ Peter Gunz?

Who is Peter Gunz? Peter Gunz is a rapper-turned-manager set to appear on “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” season 4 of the popular Vh1 reality series. As an artist, Peter Gunz, aka Peter Pankey, is perhaps best known for the 1996 single “Déjà Vu (Uptown Baby),” released with partner Lord Tariq, though he’s found fame in subsequent years steering other artists’ careers. Peter Gunz has a pair of sons—one of them Young Money rapper Cory Gunz—with Tara Wallace, a fellow “Love & Hip Hop: New York” cast member who may be embroiled in a love triangle involving Amina Buddafly, a German-born singer Peter is managing (and allegedly sleeping with).

Who is Peter Gunz? As per MarketWatch, he’s a dude headed for a world of trouble—or rather must-watch “Love & Hip Hop: New York” drama—as he recently started a new relationship with his client, beautiful songstress Amina Buddafly. Now Gunz has to figure out a way to keep these two angry women apart—and it won’t be easy.” No, it won’t be easy, and when “Love & Hip Hop: New York” premieres on Oct. 28, the world will see just how hard it is.

Who is Peter Gunz? To those raised in the ‘90s, he’s one-half of the duo Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz, but he’s been plenty busy since dropping the 1998 album “Make It Reign.” As he told BallerStatus.com in 2011, as he and his son Cory Gunz launched an MTV reality show, he’s never really gone away. “I’m always doing stuff in the music industry,” Peter Gunz said. “I’ve been writing for a lot of different artists, you know, doing a lot of different things behind the scenes. But, for the most part, it’s always been music.”

Due to rumors he’s sleeping with Amina Buddafly, Peter Gunz may soon be known less for rapping or managing than for cheating on his missus and causing a scandal on reality TV. But that remains to be seen. “Love & Hip Hop: New York” will hold all the answers, so fans will have to sit tight and wait for the romantic bombshells to explode.