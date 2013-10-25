Rapper REEK Puts The Icing On “Pound Cake” Freestyle [NEW MUSIC]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Long Island rapper REEK, formerly Reek Da Villian, wants to make sure you never forget his name. The Conglomerate singer recently dropped a freestyle to everyone’s favorite Drake album cut “Pound Cake.” On the Boi-1da beat, REEK spits about him taking a small break from the game and returning stronger than ever. Although REEK is signed to Busta Rhymes‘ label, you won’t see him name dropping (like we just did) in his songs because his talent speaks for itself.

Check out REEK’s freestyle below.

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Eminem Recruits Rihanna To Help Battle ‘The Monster’ [NEW MUSIC]

Jhene Aiko & Childish Gambino Reenact Protest For ‘Bed Peace’ [VIDEO]

DJ Khaled, “I Feel Like Pac, I Feel Like Biggie” [NEW VIDEO]