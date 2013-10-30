Underground Rapper Dee-1 Signs Deal With RCA Inspirational [VIDEO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Rapper Dee-1 just announced that he just inked a deal with RCA Inspiration. A New Orleans native, Dee-1 burst onto the national scene with the mixtape “I Hope They Hear Me Vol 2″, which featured the wildly popular single “Jay, 50, Weezy”. The record proved to be a viral juggernaut spawning a YouTube video that to-date has over 600,000 total views, spins on MTV Jams and radio airplay.

Said Dee-1 about the exciting new deal,

“Signing with RCA is a life-changing partnership that I’m excited to be a part of. I know we’re about to make history together so I’m motivated to work harder than ever. Coming from New Orleans, I realize that my success is bigger than me. It’s a symbol of hope for others who want to chase their dreams and make a difference in life. So I’m going to make sure that together we all win. #MissionVision.”

RCA Inspiration General Manager,Geo Bivins spoke on the new merger between the rapper and RCA saying,

“We are truly excited about Dee-1 joining the RCA Inspiration family. In the current marketplace, where people are listening much closer to artists and seeking music that is authentic with a ‘real’ message, we believe Dee-1′s music will resonate with today’s diverse Hip Hop and Inspirational music consumers and beyond.”

After graduating from Louisiana State University, Dee-1 left his position as a middle school teacher to pursue a full time career in music. The decision proved to be a smart one and before long the educator turned rapper – and aspiring role model – caught the attention of Grammy award winning producer Mannie Fresh, who hosted Dee-1’s “The Focus” mix tape released in 2012. That successful release was followed by the “Psalms of David” mix tape (2013) which brought Dee-1 to the attention of the label. The follow-up to that project, “Psalms of David II” will drop on November 19th and includes features from Master P, PJ Morton and more to be announced with production duties being handled by Mannie Fresh, KLC and C. Smith.

Dee-1 is currently in the studio working on his new album, due in 2014 under the RCA Inspiration imprint.

The Urban Daily congratulates both Dee-1 and RCA on their new merger!

