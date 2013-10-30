[BREAKING NEWS] Chris Brown Heads To Rehab

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

TMZ reports that Chris Brown has just checked himself in to a rehab facility for anger management issues in a possible attempt to thwart a looming probation violation sentence by LA prosecutors.

Sources told TMZ Brown’s attorney, Mark Geragos, just dropped him off at a facility in the vicinity of Los Angeles.

The L.A. County probation department has opened an investigation to determine if Brown violated his probation in the Rihanna case by getting arrested in D.C. over the weekend for assault after he allegedly punched a guy in the nose sending him to a DC area hospital.

Brown allegedly met with L.A. County Probation Department officials today and TMZ is reporting it’s likely the Probation Department will determine that Brown violated his probation, and a judge could sentence him to as much as 4 years in prison very soon.

We sort of thought this move on behalf of prosecutors was imminent and we hope that Chris Brown gets the treatment that he feels he needs regardless of how this shakes out.

The Urban Daily will continue to keep this story updated as information becomes available.

