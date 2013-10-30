Kanye Says Kimmy K Is More Influential Than Michelle Obama [VIDEO]

In a recent interview with Ryan Seacrest, Kanye West sat down and discussed his fiancee Kim Kardashian and his new baby daughter North West.

One thing that is stopping everyone in their tracks is a statement West made about The President and First Lady.

Said Kanye,

“And collectively, we’re the most influential with clothing. No one is looking at what [President Barack Obama] is wearing, Michelle Obama cannot Instagram a pic like what my girl Instagrammed the other day.”

Well he got one thing right…Michelle is not thirsty for attention and she has nothing but class so no…she wouldn’t ever post a freakin instagram pic like Kanye’s girl did the other day. But we digress.

Take a look at some of what was said in the videos below!

Said Yeezus about his recent proposal to Kimmy K and how he managed to keep it all a secret,

“I just didn’t tell anybody. Everybody that came in just thought it was a surprise party. So of course I didn’t tell her that anybody was coming in and she knew I was going to do something for her birthday, so as soon as she heard the Lana [Del Ray] song playing, she just figured I was going to have Lana sing and we were going to have dinner. Because at a certain point she just knows I’m going to do something turnt up, so she was expecting something awesome. The guy who organized it was talking about this romantic lighting and I was like, ‘Enough already! We’re at a baseball field. It has to be fully-lit!’ That was one of the things that was making me really mad. I was like, ‘Let me do it, like how I would do it.’”

When asked if he would be involved in the wedding planning Ye said,

“I will be very involved. Or I want to pick who is going to be in charge. I’d like to get the people who do the Chanel shows [for the wedding].”

So there you go…Kanye looking remarkably happy and praising his girls. That’s the Ye that most people have been dying to see for some time now. We still don’t get the Obama comments but whatever. He looks happy for a change so good for him.

