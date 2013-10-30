Kerry Washington Is Pregnant!

Kerry Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, are expecting their first child, according to Us Weekly. The “Scandal” star, who got married very quietly last June, is about four months along.

She seems to have been keeping it under wraps by concealing any signs of pregnancy with “roomy dresses.” Chances are, the notoriously private actress won’t admit she’s pregnant until her child is going off to college (kidding!), but we will have to see when she let’s the world know.

“I’ve had earlier times in my career when I did talk about it [my marriage],” she explained. “But I couldn’t just turn around and say, ‘I only want to talk about the good stuff, but not the bad stuff.’ So I just thought, ‘Okay, no more.'”

We’ll see how her pregnancy affects the latest season of “Scandal.” Congrats to the couple!

