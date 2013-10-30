Diddy Set To Have Lead Role In ‘King Of New York’ Remake

Media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is really trying to have his hands in all facets of entertainment. After recently launching his music television network revolt, Diddy is set to take the lead role in the remake of the gangster classic “King of New York.”

According to Page Six, Diddy has linked up with Brian Grazer to produce the film with his Imagine Entertainment company. The hardcore drama is about a former drug dealer who gets released from prison only to return to the streets and eradicate his competition. In the midst of disposing of his competitors, the main character named Frank White also gives a lot of his wealth away to the poor by building a public hospital in the inner city.

When asked about the film, Brian Grazer said, “Sean optioned the rights to remake ‘King of New York’ for two years. The film is a cult classic, and it will be great to remake it. Our version won’t be exactly the same, but will have the same hard-core gangster feel. Sean wants to be in it, he was amazing in ‘Monster’s Ball,’ and such strong characters sit perfectly with him.”

Wait. Wasn’t Diddy only in the first three minutes of “Monster’s Ball” or is that just me?

