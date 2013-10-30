Redman Drops Mixtape Of ‘Remixes’ [TRACKLIST]

New Jersey rapper Redman is currently hard at work on his upcoming album “Muddy Waters 2,” which is the sequel to his sophomore disc. But in order to tide fans over until the new album is complete, Red gift wrapped a brand new mixtape called “Remixxes.” On the mixtape, Redman drops verses over popular beats like “No Church In The Wild,” “Drank In My Cup,” and Dr. Dre’s “Bad Intentions.”

You can download the mixtape at Datpiff. But before you do, check the tracklist below.

1. “Intro”

2. “Just Don’t Give A Fuck”

3. “Zip Lock” f. Runt Rawg

4. “My 2nd Lighter”

5. “Sourdeezal”

6. “Smoke, Drank N Fuck”

7. “WKYA Skit”

8. “Brick Intentions”

9. “Don’t Want It With Us” f. Icadon

10. “Smoke Wit Me”

11. “Our House”

12. “I’m Strait” f. Ready Roc

13. “Smoke N Hennessy”

14. “We Gone Take It” f. Icadon & Mr. Cream

15. “Can’t U See” f. Tubi

16. “Brick City Gangstas” f. Ready Roc & Doggman

17. “My First Brick City Song”

18. “You’re So Gangsta”

19. “Smoke All Day” f. Melanie Rutherford

20. “Outro”

