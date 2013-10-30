Omarosa Snaps On Bethenny Frankel About White Privilege [VIDEO]

When it comes to strong Black women on reality television, Omarosa is the triple OG. She has made a career out of being on television and speaking her mind for more than ten years. Recently, Omarosa lived up to her strong opinionated woman persona and went off on Bethenny Frankel.

Omarosa was a guest on Bethenny’s talk show and if you’re a reality show junkie, you know these women aren’t the slightest bit of friends. However, business is business. So Bethenny had Omarosa on the show to talk about her ministry and other various topics. Somehow, the pair wound up talking about white privilege. When explaining white privilege, Omarosa made a biting comment, “White privilege allows you to be mediocre and you still get rewarded with things. We have to be exceptional to get anything in this business.”

Naturally, the predominantly white audience boed Omarosa to high hell, but Bethenny tried to let the comment slide and continue on with the debate. Lady O wasn’t having it and kept cutting Bethenny off, which led Bethenny to snap, “You are cutting me off on my own show!”

Watch the drama below. Then let us know if Omarosa was right to say what she said/.

