With nominees from over 90 countries, the Black Weblog Awards is one of the largest international Internet award events for Black bloggers. Founded in 2005, the award aimed to give recognition to Black bloggers, many whom were overlooked by other Internet award events.

The Black Weblog Awards has recognized over 180 blogs in more than 30 categories. The event has also been featured in several mainstream and online media outlets, including NPR, CNN, and others. Winners of the Black Weblog Awards have gone on to appear in other media outlets, like MSNBC, the Huffington Post, BET, and more.

The Urban Daily is a proud sponsor of this year’s 9th annual event! The award ceremony will be held on November 2, 2013, at The Ensemble Theatre in Houston, Texas. The blogger of the year will be revealed in addition to the winners of each of the categories. See finalists from the Entertainment, Film and Music categories below:

Best Entertainment Blog

Witches’ Brew

FatalCut Entertainment

WaterCooler Convos Blog

Terry McFly

Music Is My Soul

The Dangerous Lee News & Entertainment Network

Best Film Blog

Blallywood

Best Music Blog

SoulBounce

Soul You Know!

Dead End Hip Hop

Jukebox Diva

Black Weblog Awards: Best Music, Entertainment and Film Blogs [FINALISTS] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

By Aimee H. Posted October 30, 2013

