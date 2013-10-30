Who Is The Monster CEO’s Favorite Monster? [EXCLUSIVE]

Follow @JLBarrow Follow @TheUrbanDaily

CEO Noel Lee has built Monster Products into one of the most successful consumer electronics companies in the world. The “Head Monster” has overseen the growth of his Monster Cable company, founded in 1979, into a pro audio juggernaut with over 6,000 products and 300 trademarks.

In this exclusive sit-down with TheUrbanDaily Mr. Lee talks about the latest line of headphones, his partnership with Swizz Beatz and which real life monster is his favorite.

Your browser does not support iframes.

RELATED:

Apple Says Your iPad Is Too Heavy And Makes A Lighter One

7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Is Not Your Friend

Mike Tyson Plays “Punch Out” Game For The First Time [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!