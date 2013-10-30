Robin Thicke Interviews Used Against Him In Marvin Gaye Lawsuit

Singer Robin Thicke makes money from words and melodies, but this time those same words and melodies will more than likely cause Thicke to lose money to the family of Marvin Gaye. Two of Gaye’s children, Nona and Frankie Christian, are moving forward with a lawsuit against Robin Thicke for ripping off their dad’s hit song “Got To Give It Up” on his number one single “Blurred Lines.”

Nona Gaye, along with her brother filed a countersuit against Robin Thicke, alleging Robin Thicke did rip off Marvin Gaye’s song and they reference plenty of Robin Thicke’s interviews with various publications as proof. In past interviews with Billboard Magazine and GQ Magazine, Thicke has expressed his love for Gaye’s music. Thicke even went as far as to say “Got To Give It Up”is one of his all-time favorite songs and he wanted to create a song like it or that had the same kind of “groove.”

To add insult to injury, Nona and Frankie Gaye are also claiming robin Thicke’s title song from his last album “Love After War” is a rip off of another Marvin Gaye song called “After the Dance.”

As we mentioned earlier, the Gaye’s have filed a countersuit because Robin Thicke filed a preemptive lawsuit to get a judge to declare “Blurred Lines” is not a carbon copy of Marvin Gaye’s song.

The Gaye children are suing for damages that include profits from “Blurred Lines.” If they win, Robin Thicke may have to fork over millions of dollars because “Blurred Lines” was a number one song for twelve weeks.

