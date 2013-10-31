Chris Brown Possibly Spending More Than 30 Days In Rehab

As we previously reported, Chris Brown has checked himself into rehab for anger management issues. Tonight TMZ is reporting that Breezy will be spending up to 3 MONTHS in a Malibu rehab facility.

RELATED: This Is What Happened At Chris Brown’s Arraignment Hearing [VIDEO]

Sources told TMZ, there has been no firm decision on the precise length of time Brown will stay, but everyone in Brown’s camp including Chris himself — is open to as much as 3 months.

Said one source,

“The rehab facility has been told to take him apart and put him back together.”

This has all transpired as a direct result of the events that took place over the weekend when Breezy was arrested for allegedly punching a guy in the face.

TMZ reports that Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, knows it’s very likely the judge in the Rihanna case will revoke Brown’s probation, which could put him behind prison bars for up to 4 years. The rehab move is an act of good faith, showing Brown is dealing with his problems.

We don’t know the real reason why he decided to go to rehab as he hasn’t called us up to tell us but we sure do hope that he takes advantage of his time there. Contrary to popular belief, people just want to see him do better they don’t want to see him fail.

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

TLC Movie Fallout: Pebbles And Crystal Selene Jones Are Reportedly Upset

[BREAKING NEWS] Chris Brown Heads To Rehab