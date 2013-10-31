Peter Gunz Speaks About Reactions Over Love & Hip Hop New York

Peter Gunz sat down with “Sway In The Morning” and discussed what he was thinking about when he allowed cameras to follow him around for “Love And Hip Hop New York” knowing what his life choices were and how he was going to be exposed for living a double life. Check out the unbelievable interview in the video below!

Two words….told ya! For as much as he tried not to say anything he definitely said a whole lot.

