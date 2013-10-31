Kenya Moore Says Kanye West Tried To Get At Her Before Kim

According to Radar Online, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore is making new claims about a steamy encounter she had with Kanye West.

Kenya told Billy Bush of Access Hollywood Live,

“Kanye likes beautiful women, curvy women..He was really sweet when I met him. He seemed very humble. I thought he was a great guy. We met in Beverly Hills. He walked over, he was very humble. He spoke to me. He was super nice. Of course, we didn’t date, because I was with someone. He was a very charming guy, I can say that. I was very charmed.”

Host Billy Bush asked Kenya, if Kanye gave her elevator eyes to which she replied,

“Well, he’s a guy, he appreciates women. It was just friendly, “Hey, I want you to hear some music.” It was all above board. I’m very happy that he’s found love and that him and Kim are having a good relationship.”

We have to wonder why she felt that she needed to bring this up now…just as he has announced his engagement to Kim Kardashian…but we digress.

