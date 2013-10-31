Miley Cyrus Dresses As Lil Kim For Halloween [PHOTOS]

Pop star Miley Cyrus is all about pushing the envelope. We all saw how far she went in her VMA debut performance and now twerkin’ Miley is paying homage to another envelope pusher. Miley Cyrus went to a pre-Halloween bash dressed as the Queen Bee Lil Kim when she wore the purple outfit to the 1999 VMAs.

The former Disney starlet wore a skin tight purple jumper that allowed her left breast to be out for the world to see. Don’t worry, Miley completed the look with the purple seashell pastie over the exposed breast. Miley Cyrus was so proud of her costume that she tweeted the picture of it to Lil Kim, who tweeted her approval in response.

Miley tweeted, “Happy Halloween @LilKim.” Lil Kim responded, “Awwww. Look at my baby @mileycyrus tonight!!! Looking GORGEOUS!!! I wish I was there to squeeze your boob :) :) Love U so much !!!! #mytwin.”

