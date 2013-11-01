Sevyn Streeter Wants To Take On Your Baggage [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Writing songs for others and capturing the spirit of people’s feelings is what brought Sevyn Steeter into the music business, and it’s something she continues to do as a solo artist.

“I like to have conversation with the people I’m writing for,” Sevyn said. I wanna know what you’re going through… It can be kind of crazy because you kind of have to take on the baggage of who you’re writing for.”

