Aziz Ansari “Marriage Is An Insane Proposal” [VIDEO]

Just in time for Halloween we are finding out that marriage is really the scariest thing two people can do. In an exclusive clip from Aziz Ansari’s newest standup special “Buried Alive,” coming exclusively to Netflix on November 1, he makes us think twice about the institution of marriage.

“I wanna keep hanging out with you until one of us dies. Put this ring on your finger so people know we have an arragnment,” he says before pointing to the priest. “I want you to swear to God you won’t back out of this deal.”

Things that make you go hmmm.

RELATED:

Omarosa Snaps On Bethenny Frankel About White Privilege [VIDEO]

Who Is ‘Love and Hip Hop: New York’s’ Peter Gunz?

SNL Spoofs Emancipation In “12 DAYS NOT A Slave” [VIDEO]

“Scandal” Recap: Everybody Hates Rowan [Season 3, Episode 4]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: