Pebbles Slams “Crazy Sexy Cool” Movie Demands VH1 Retraction [FULL STATEMENT]

As we previously reported, TLC group members T-Boz and Chilli recently debuted their bio pic Crazy, Sexy, Cool The TLC Story on VH1. The original airing of the movie was seen by a whopping 4.5 million viewers. This was a huge win for the girls who portrayed the famed group, TLC members themselves and VH1 collectively.

However, one of the people portrayed in the movie, former manager Peri “Pebbles” Reid, is not as excited about the success of the project. This is because of the way that she was portrayed. She feels that the story was told in a light that made her look bad. In a statement she released she says,

“First I want to thank all of you for the well wishes and prayers. I apologize for the delay in responding to the movie, but I wanted to gather my thoughts. I have always been a private person and this unprovoked attack has been extremely upsetting to me and my family. I have needed time to spend with my family and for personal reflection.

The movie contains many false and defamatory statements and scenes about me. Please know that I have never cheated or mislead anyone. I will defend my reputation, accomplishments , and character. My attorney is in the process of demanding a retraction of false and defamatory statements and scenes about me from VH1.

My silence has empowered individuals looking for a payday at my expense. I have held my peace for 20 years and it’s time the truth comes out. I will be sharing my story in the appropriate venue at the appropriate time. With all my heart I thank you for your faithful support.

I am extremely proud of the success and massive accomplishments of TLC — the group I discovered, managed, and mentored. I helped push open doors for TLC and other women in this male dominated industry. My sacrifices ultimately opened the door for not only a new wave of female performers in this industry but also a new generation of female executives. That backdrop makes the movie extremely personally upsetting to me.”

There has not been a response as of yet from Chilli and T-Boz but they have not been quiet about the situation thus far and we don’t really expect them to suddenly go into hiding now just because Pebbles released a statement. Buckle your seatbelts boys and girls…we think this one is about to get even more bumpy.

