Dame Dash Accused Of Trashing Upstate Estate And Leaving Behind Drug Paraphernalia

In May of this year, Damon Dash, who once made a point of telling everyone he didn’t recycle shirts/underwear/socks twice, admitted that he was in serious financial trouble to the tune of about $2 million in New York state taxes.

Said Dame,

“The drumbeat of debt has made it not only nearly impossible for me to maintain my businesses they have caused me to fall far behind on my personal expenses.”

Apparently that claim was pretty darn true because according to recent court documents, Dash abandoned his upstate estate, and left it a mess at that. The landlord claims in a recently filed law-suit that Dash left all of his stuff behind including personal items like bongs, dirty laundry, jewelry and artwork.

Page Six reports that the co-founder of Roc-a-fella Records skipped out on on rental payments of $15,000 a month, owing a total of $162,000.

The landlord’s lawyer, Thomas Mullaney, says that Dash,

““Held the house hostage” for a year and a half. When I look online, he’s rolling around in a chauffeured Rolls Royce, and he’s riding in a private plane.”

Estate owner Elad Yoran claims in his Putnam County lawsuit,

“Mr. Dash simply abandoned the property. It was a wreck with clothes tossed across the floor and ruined carpets.

Mr. Yoran has Dash’s stuff in storage but Dame is said to be too in debt to be able to go back and retrieve his possessions.

Dame’s lawyer Gregg Pinto remarked,

“Elad Yoran reneged on a deal that he made and now wants to use bad press to gain leverage. Mr. Dash is not scared and wants to let a judge decide.”

We guess this story is not over so we’ll just have to stay tuned. And by the way…is a bong still considered “drug paraphernalia” in 2013? Just wondering.

