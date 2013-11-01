Kerry Washington Shoots Hilarious ‘SNL’ Promos With Eminem [VIDEO]

Everyone’s favorite political fixer Kerry Washington is hosting this week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.” As usual, the host and musical guest had to shoot promo videos for the episode and the musical guest for Kerry’s episode is notoriously stoic-faced Eminem. They shot a couple of promos and they were quite funny.

Check them out below. Will you be watching “Saturday Night Live” this weekend?

