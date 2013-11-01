Moët “Spikes” Their Champagne With Gold Leaf & Leopard Spots

Earlier this week Moët & Chandon held a tasting at the Top of the Standard in NYC earlier this week for their new a Nectar Impérial Rosé Leopard luxury bottle. The limited edition 6-liter bottles have 22-carat gold leaves and were handcrafted by renowned French engraver Arthus-Bertrand. Only 60 of the Moët Leopard bottles exist and to own one will set you back $5,000.

To achieve the striking leopard’s noble rosette effect, Moët & Chandon called upon the renowned French engravers Arthus-Bertrand to handcraft each of only 60 6-litre bottles with 22-carat gold leaves, giving the bottle a dazzling gold dimension.

Among the attendees was Director and writer Spike Lee. Is this something you’d want to try?

RELATED:

Busta Rhymes Soaks Female Fan For Pulling On His Pants Leg [VIDEO]

Big Boi On His Rhyme Skills: “I’m A Jedi”

Drinks With Master Of The Mix Champ DJ Scratch

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!