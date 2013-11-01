Arsenio Quizzes Joe Morton On His Movie Resume [VIDEO]

On last night’s episode of “Aresenio” the late night talk show host quizzed actor Joe Morton aka “The Hell & The High Water” of ABC’s “Scandal” this season, about his previous movies. Morton is a Hollywood veteran who has made memorable appearances on TV’s “A Different World” as well as movies like “The Terminator.”
To see how he did picking out his own quotes from the movies take a look at the clip below:
