KimYe Sues One Of The Founders Of YouTube

Media stalwarts Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were so sincere when they said they would be suing the people who leaked their engagement video. The recently engaged couple filed a lawsuit against the man they believe leaked the footage.

According to court documents, KimYe’s attorney, Eric George, dragged YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley‘s name through the mud. In the lawsuit, George claims Hurley plotted on getting video footage of Kanye’s proposal to Kim so he could use it as content on his new internet venture MixBit. The couple goes on to say Hurley is desperate to find his next successful project since two other ventures he embarked on after selling YouTube to Google went south.

Kanye and Kim also say Chad Hurley wasn’t even invited to the surprise engagement at AT&T Park in San Francisco, but was allowed to stay after he manipulated his way in. Hurley signed a confidentiality agreement to gain access and was even photographed with the signed document. According to KimYe, “Hurley proceeded to try to turn the event into one starring himself, broadcasting the images he knew were the exclusive property rights of someone else.” By that, they mean Hurley posted Kanye’s over-the-top proposal on MixBit and tweeted the link to close to a million followers on his Twitter account. to add insult to injury, Hurley then sent out a press release announcing he was in possession of the video and where to view it.

Because of all of those things the couple alleges Hurley did, they are suing for an unspecified amount of damages. One thing the lawsuit inadvertently confirms is that the proposal was meant to be a scene on Kim’s family reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” We can ascertain the proposal was meant for the show because KimYe never says how much the video is worth but do state it was meant to be sent to MC Cable Television which is an affiliate of E!. As we all know “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airs on the E! channel.

